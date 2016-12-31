Show Dem Camp – The Clone Wars Volume 3 – “The Recession”

“S.D.C Show Dem Camp release the third part to their successful Clone Wars mixtape series Clone Wars Volume 3 – The Recession on the last day of 2016.

“We have just been through what most people would agree was a very strange year and we felt compelled to create something to express some of our thoughts as we reach 2017” – Ghost (SDC)

“This project was also created to say thank you to our fans who have constantly supported the SDC Movement and have asked us relentlessly for new music” – Tec (SDC)

Clone Wars Vol 3: The Recession is the follow-up to the acclaimed mixtapes: The Clone Wars Volumes 1 & 2 which were released in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

Look out for SDC’s sophomore album “That Year” which is slated for an early release in the new year.

“Thank you for continuing to support the SDC movement and we hope you feel inspired by and enjoy the mixtape”

Wish you and yours a great 2017

BANG!!”