Posted January 27, 2017 10:36 am by Comments

Simi – Smile For Me

“Simi the delectable songstress & X3M Music act is back as she releases a smashing new single for her teeming fans during the season.

In Smile for Me, the singer is asking her partner to take a chance on her as regards their love voyage because he’s the one her heart belongs to. 

This track comes in anticipation of her highly anticipated debut album which is due for release in the first quarter of this year. 

The song was produced by super producer Oscar Heman-Ackah.
Simi dare’s you to “Smile” for her as you kindly listen below.”

