Skool 2 Presents: Minent Richy – Muje Baya (prod. Zippy Fresh)

Bayo Monday popularly known as MINENT RICHY is a fast rising singer & song writer, born in the 90s. He hails from Akoko South – East area of Ondo State.

Arriving with so much anticipation, Skool 2 premieres the first official single for the new act – MINENT RICHY.

”MUJE BAYA” was produced by Zippy Fresh, Mixed and Mastered by Indomix.

Twitter,Facebook,Instagram: @Minentrichy Cc @Skool2_

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

