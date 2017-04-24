Sugarboy’s “Believe” Album Out Now | Buy On iTunes

G-Worldwide Entertainment singer, Sugarboy has finally released his well-anticipated debut album “Believe”. The 22-track album only features fellow label mate Kiss Daniel on two songs off the album.

Production credits goes to Beatburx, DJ Coublon, Tony Ross, Da Genius, Luis AMG, Papi J, Young Jonn and CMelony/Bangaz. The entire album was mixed and mastered by Suka Sounds .

Buy on itunes here

