Taztee – Jingoism (prod. KeyzBeat)

Posted January 5, 2017 4:35 am by Comments

Taztee – Jingoism (prod. KeyzBeat)
Taztee – Jingoism (prod. KeyzBeat)

Taztee – Jingoism (prod. KeyzBeat)

De-Alammies Entertainment front man TAZTEE is here with a classic tune titled “JINGOISM” to start the new year with.

Jingoism? , is a track that addresses societal issues and is indeed a must listen for everyone, with the professionalism of fast rising producer Mr. KEYZBEAT on the beat and mixed and mastered by prolific BRAIN On Da Mix.

Kindly download and share..

Fans can connect with TAZTEE on Social Media
Twitter?:@DUMEBITASTY
Instagram:@OFFICIALTAZTEE
Facebook:OFFICIALTAZTEE

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

The post Taztee – Jingoism (prod. KeyzBeat) appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Deinde – Marry You (Prod. Kris Beatz) Deinde – Marry You (Prod. Kris Beatz) After stealing our hearts last year on Project Fame, Deinde makes his debut...
  2. Realzy – Kpere (Prod. Frank D’Nero) Realzy – Kpere (Prod. Frank D’Nero) Face of blow money records Realzy drops a brand-new jam, club banging hit titled...
  3. Biger – Dem Party ft. Spicer (prod. Hasty Baba) Biger – Dem Party ft. Spicer (prod. Hasty Baba) Africa and Nigerans, will be experiencing a huge difference in a...
  4. Bryann – This Year (prod. Mike Misan) Bryann – This Year (prod. Mike Misan) Leti Music Afro fusion And Hiphop Signed act Bryann Returns with the world...
  5. Akintunde – Omo Ologo (prod. Tony Y) Akintunde – Omo Ologo (prod. Tony Y) After much anticipation, CashFlowz Entertainment frontline act Akintunde is here with another Classic...
  6. Malique ft. DJ Spicey – Emoti (Prod. MULAR) Malique ft. DJ Spicey – Emoti (Prod. MULAR) JP InterProject Presents Nigeria’s most outstanding and fast-rising next rated artiste MALIQUE...
  7. Frenzy – Blessings (prod. Pioneer Beat) Frenzy – Blessings (prod. Pioneer Beat) After a global spread of Frenzy debut single “ko se” which caused universal attention...
  8. Tony P ft. Solidstar – Marry You (prod. DJ Coublon) Tony P ft. Solidstar – Marry You (prod. DJ Coublon) Afro Pop artiste Tony P teams up with Acheivas Music...
  9. Skool Boi – “Inigo” (Prod by KillerTunes & Fiokee) Online releases like never before, here is “Inigo” by Skool Boi. The singer released “Lucky” just yesterday; while Lucky is...
  10. VIDEO + AUDIO: Climax Jay – “Doremi” (Prod By DJ Coublon) Melody Boi better known by stage name Climax Jay is here with a smashing tune “DoReMi” which was produced by...

< YOHAIG home