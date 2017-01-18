Tega – Special Fever ft. Rage, D.A & Chuka

Tega is a young and fast rising producer who is popularly known for his dashing refix of GET UP by Sarz, DJ Tunez and Flash which is currently making waves online and in many clubs across the country.

As a follow-up and as a birthday gift to his fans, he drops this amazingly catchy love song called SPECIAL FEVER.

The song features talented artists like Rage, D.A and Chuka.

Listen below, download, share and most importantly, enjoy.