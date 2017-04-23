Terry Apala – Shape of You (Ed Sheeran Cover)

Terry Apala – Shape of You (Ed Sheeran Cover)
Nelson Jack Music mega talent Terry Apala once again stuns with new music! The praised artiste covers Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and he stole the show, owning every second as he took on the smash.
Terry Apala flipped the pop hit; bringing his loved apala rhythm, catchy lyrics, infectious vocals and style to produced a breath-taking version of “Shape of You”.
The cover is already getting massive plays on The Beat 99.9 FM; showing Terry Apala is bound to rule.
Must Listen.
