The 10 Hottest Producers In Nigeria | #TheList2016

As 2016 comes to an end, we continue our 4th installment of #TheList series here on notjustOk.com with our in-house selection of The 10 Hottest Producers in Nigeria. This list showcases the geniuses behind the biggest hit songs outta Naija in the last 12-15 months, and celebrates their achievements by outlining their great productions over this period.

Without wasting much time, here are The 10 Hottest Producers In Nigeria 2016, as compiled by the notjustOk Team.

10. Legendury Beatz

The Starboy duo make their 4th consecutive appearance on Notjustok’s annual Hottest Producers list, albeit at their lowest ranking till date (2013 – 6th, 2014 – 3rd, 2015 – 4th).

The biggest Legendury Beatz production in the past 12 – 15 months has to be Wizkid‘s ‘Final (Baba Nla)’ which came out a year ago, and did some real damage in the first quarter of 2016. In 2016, with Wizkid not releasing any official single, the lads focused on working with some of the new school names like L.A.X, Ceeza, Ycee & Dremo, while releasing their own singles.

We hope to get some more fire from Mutay and Zee in 2017.

9. Shizzi

Talented hitmaker, Shizzi is another name making his 4th consecutive appearance on #TheList2016 (2013 – 5th, 2014 – 2nd, 2015 – 8th). Shizzi is probably the only producer who has racked up multiple hits for Wizkid AND Davido over the years; if you knew much about the inner circles of the industry, you’d understand how difficult this is.

Shizzi‘s biggest production of 2016 has to be Olamide’s viral single “Who You Epp?” The song, which was aided by a notjustOk-hosted competition with the same title, amassed over 2,000 remixes, eventually earning Olamide the “Best Street Hop” Award at the just-concluded #Headies2016.

Shizzi also produced Davido and Dammy Krane’s popular single “IZZUE“, and did the Lord’s work on Davido’s first official single as a Sony artist, Gbagbe Oshi.

8. Maleek Berry Lots of times, producers try to make the cross-over from being “just” beatmakers to being full-fledged musicians/singers. Most of them fall flat. However, a few successfully register hits. That’s where Maleek Berry comes in. The Starboy affiliated producer has become a bonafide musician, releasing arguably the best body of work in 2016, Last Daze of Summer (EP), with Kontrol becoming one of the biggest songs of the year, and “Let Me Know” currently a fan favorite. Maleek Berry is now a major force to be reckoned with. He’s one of the Leaders of the New School.

7. Altims

There’s been talk of Mavin Records in-house producers, Altims and BabyFresh, being overshadowed by Don Jazzy, an issue Don Jazzy addressed when we had an exclusive chat with him. 2016 has been different in that respect. Altims in particular has stepped out of Jazzy’s shadow and scored some major hits.

“Oluwa Ni” by Reekado Banks is one of the candidates for ‘Song of the Year’, while Korede Bello‘s “Do Like That” is currently sitting on top of the PlayData Charts.

It’s not beans to outperform Don Jazzy in any label at any given time. Congratulations, Altims!

6. Sess

If any producer deserves an “A+” for the transformation and elevation of his artist’s sound, it definitely has to be Sess. In the last year or so, See – real name, Salami OluwaSesan Abbas – has become Falz‘s in-house producer, lacing the beats on the late 2015 album “Stories That Touch” and the 2016 joint-EP with Simi, “Chemistry“.

Aside Falz‘s two recent projects, Sess is also the brain behind “Bahd Baddo Baddest” by Falz x Olamide x Davido, and Terry Apala‘s breakthrough single, “Champagne Shower“.

I’m pretty sure there’s so much more to come from this fella.

