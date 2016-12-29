The #SoundcityMVPs Holds Today! | How To Watch

The #SoundcityMVPs Holds Today! | How To Watch
The #SoundcityMVPs Holds Today! | How To Watch

The #SoundcityMVPs Holds Today! | How To Watch

How to watch theMVPs.

How many ways will you watch?

There are oh so many ways to watch the 2016 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival LIVE so no one has to miss out on the fun. From the red carpet to the main show to the backstage show, no part of the night will be left uncovered. Here’s the ultimate guide to watching theMVPs:

Watch on TV. Keep it classic and cozy up in front of your TV for a night of #TheMVPs fun. Not sure what time to tune in? From 8pm on DStv Channel 327 and GOtv Channel 75 or in the UK? TalkTalk UK

Watch on the SOUNDCITY app. If you’re looking for an ultra-unique experience of the show you’re going to want to tune into the SOUNDCITY app. The app will be livestreaming all night. Get it on the Google Plat store here and iOS app store here.

Watch on soundcity.tv/watch and soundcitymvp.com. The official SOUNDCITY site will be livestreaming footage from the red carpet, main show, backstage show and behind the scenes all night. Be sure to check out the site during commercial breaks.

Watch on YouTube. What’s a live stream without YouTube. Subscribe to our channel on YouTube.com/SoundcityTV as we would have all the action streamed, we’d be looking out for your comments as well. Subscrribe now

Watch on Snapchat. Catch all the action as it happens from our SOUNDCITY Snapchat Live Story. One lucky Soundcitizen would get an all access page and access to our snapchat, See #TheMVPs from the eye of a Soundcitizen. This is the account to follow for NSFW footages and most exclusive happenings. Follow #SoundcityAfrica on Snapchat.

Watch on Instagram. We will be bringing live coverage of the red carpet to the @SoundcityAfrica and @SoundcityMVP Instagram Story.

Watch on Facebook Live. The official SOUNDCITY Facebook is going to be the place to catch livestreams of the backstage show, which will include exclusive interviews with the night’s talented acts and artists. Fans can also participate by sending in questions. Like the page here –facebook.com/soundcityafrica and facebook.com/soundcitymvp

****All of these are available to audience around the world, no limitations or restrictions.

