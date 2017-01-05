Theorist – Pack & Go

Africa’s first lecturer hiphop artiste THEORIST brings to our hearing the much awaited single titled “Pack & Go” off his anticipated album “TheoristOlogo”,

He dishes out to his fans a dance-able track filled with a deep message, with a combination which could be only synonymous to a learned artiste.

The fable in the song will surprise you, as it is a symbolic representation of the uncommon-common sense and the happenings in the social and marital life.

Listen and enjoy Pack & Go and allow your ears be the judge

Connect with Theorist

Twitter:- @iam_theorist

Instagram:- @iam_theorist