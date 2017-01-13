Tipshan – Give You Line (prod. TopAge)

Tipshan – Give You Line (prod. TopAge)
Tipshan - Give You Line (prod. TopAge)

Tipshan – Give You Line (prod. TopAge)

Tipshan is the next big thing!

Marvis Bill Iguodayela popularly known as Tipshan is a Nigerian recording artiste singer,songwriter and a performer who started his music career in the year 2010 and has since then been working on his distinct sound which is certain to set him on his own lane as against his contemporaries in the music industry.
Tipshan debuts with groove packed offering titled “Give You Line” which was produced by TopAge.
The song which was well written by the artist with well soothing melodies was mixed and mastered by Africa’s leading sound engineer “Swaps”

