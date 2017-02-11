Nigerian hip hop queen and Mavin’s first lady, Tiwa Savage has been grooving for almost a week now at the United State where she is performing at the Essence Black Women In Music event.

The week has been packed with events and the singer/songwriter has certainly put herself in the mix of it all. Going from the album title announcement of DJ Khaled, where artistes such as P.Diddy, Emelie Sande and more where present, to her performance that night where she gave the crowd a feel of her “Divatude”.

Tiwa obviously didn’t forget to capture the moments which she shared on her Instagram for us to see.

So much fun A video posted by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:40am PST

Great Night A video posted by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:56am PST

The R&B diva is rounding up her week with her birthday party which she posted on IG few minutes ago, urging all to come celebrate with her in the states, of course that will be if you’re close by.

See the moments and grooves in photos below;

The post Tiwa Savage’s Time In U.S + Her Celebrity Birthday Party; See Photos Of The Groove So Far… appeared first on notjustOk.