The Addiction twins return with a new Emmy Ace produced song titled “Spanko“. The duo recently launched their record label Ighotainment and followed it up with a new signing “Kido Blanko“.

Instagram: @ighotainment

Directed by Tosin Igho.

Mix and Mastered by Fosta Zino.

Subscribe to notjustok TV

The post VIDEO: Addiction – Spanko (prod. Emmy Ace) appeared first on notjustOk.