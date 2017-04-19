VIDEO: Apex & Bionic – Get Down Ft. DJ Maphorisa

VIDEO: Apex & Bionic – Get Down Ft. DJ Maphorisa
VIDEO: Apex & Bionic – Get Down Ft. DJ Maphorisa

VIDEO: Apex & Bionic – Get Down Ft. DJ Maphorisa

JFK Resolute Entertainment is back with yet another club hit accompanied by a Amazing video by his multi talented artists Apex and Bionic ft Dj Maphorisa of Uhuru.

Apex and Bionic who hail from Edo state have had a string of hits with the latest directed by Mattmax called “Nothing 2 Something” accompanied by a 10 track “Nothing 2 Something” EP.

The video was shot in South Africa by renowned Uprooted Media and is featuring Dj Maphorisa of Uhuru who have made it the ultimate club banger to blow you away.
