VIDEO: Apex & Bionic – Get Down Ft. DJ Maphorisa

JFK Resolute Entertainment is back with yet another club hit accompanied by a Amazing video by his multi talented artists Apex and Bionic ft Dj Maphorisa of Uhuru.

Apex and Bionic who hail from Edo state have had a string of hits with the latest directed by Mattmax called “Nothing 2 Something” accompanied by a 10 track “Nothing 2 Something” EP.

The video was shot in South Africa by renowned Uprooted Media and is featuring Dj Maphorisa of Uhuru who have made it the ultimate club banger to blow you away.

Download and Enjoy.

CONNECT WITH APEX & BIONIC

Instagram / Twitter: @hi_apex @iambionic365

@officialapaxandbionic

BOOKINGS & ENQUIRES

Email: info@resoluteent.com

Twitter / Instagram: @jfkresoluteent

Twitter / Instagram: @bigjamzworld

Website: jfkresoluteent.com