VIDEO: Bisa Kdei – Apae

Posted February 6, 2017

Black Legendary Music label brings the official music video for Bisa Kdei‘s latest single titled APAE.

Bisa Kdei in APAE talks about why it is necessary for men to provide for their women, before they start involving bedroom conditions in their love life.

The music video which was directed by Yaw SkyFace was shot inside Akuapem, and brings to live the lyrics of Bisa Kdei, who played a role as that “irresponsible” husband.

APAE is from Bisa Kdei‘s upcoming Konnect album which will be out in no time soon.

The song is an instant hit with a great story line from the current High Life artiste of the year….

Enjoy the visuals below, and see how Bisa Kdei was treated for refusing to cater for his woman.

