VIDEO: Charass – Eziokwu

Posted January 4, 2017 10:35 pm by Comments

VIDEO: Charass – Eziokwu
VIDEO: Charass - Eziokwu

VIDEO: Charass – Eziokwu

Crown prince of Highlife, Charass serves a crisp clear visual for his acclaimed single ‘Eziokwu‘. Charass has steady positioned himself as one of the artistes to watch out for in the new year, scoring a slew of hits from his solo numbers to the Cynthia Morgan – featured ‘Kiss & Tell’.

The Multi talented singer is in his elements in this UJ Pro – directed clip for the P. Banks – produced ‘Eziokwu’ which was released weeks ago. Video is released under the TCG Entertainment and Melody Music Imprint.

Follow @CharassMelody and share thoughts on the visual.

Enjoy ‘Eziokwu’!

DOWNLOAD AUDIO/MP3

 

Subscribe to notjustok TV

The post VIDEO: Charass – Eziokwu appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. VIDEO Premiere: Charass – Kiss & Tell VIDEO Premiere: Charass – Kiss & Tell This is one video I’ve been waiting for. I love this song! Melody...
  2. VIDEO: Charass – “Kiss & Tell” ft. Cynthia Morgan Melody Music presents Charass in the video for ‘Kiss and Tell’ featuring Cynthia Morgan. Cameo appearance by IK Ogbonna and...
  3. Charass – “Kiss & Tell” (Remix) ft. Cynthia Morgan Melody Music presents Charass with the Benjamz-produced ‘Kiss & Tell‘ featuring Cynthia Morgan. The artiste who just launched the new...
  4. VIDEO: TJan – Aduke Right Entertainment artiste Tjan popularly referred to as “Oko Aduke” and known for his vocal dexterity and gift premieres the visual for his highly accepted...
  5. Splash ft. Charass – Onye + Obim | prod. Wisdom Splash ft. Charass – Onye + Obim | prod. Wisdom Splash decided to thrill us with this two outstanding effort-of-a-song...
  6. Falz releases new music video ‘Soft Work’ This is so exciting! The official video for Falz‘s “Soft Work” has been released and we’ve got the video right...
  7. KC Pozzy unveils ‘Melody’ music video On the back of signing a publishing deal with Sony/ATV and his last single ‘Car Key’ featuring UK femcee Ms...
  8. VIDEO: JayBleeng – On Fire VIDEO: JayBleeng – On Fire Bleeng City releases the visual to the trending single by JayBleeng titled  “ON FIRE.” This...
  9. VIDEO: Resilience – Jagun (Hustle) VIDEO: Resilience – Jagun (Hustle) Yunusa Usman Babatunde was born on the 3rd of april,1989, popularly known by Resilience roles out with...
  10. VIDEO: Klu – Eye Red (Directed Archery) VIDEO: Klu – Eye Red (Directed Archery) Ghanaian artist Klu revisits his recently released project “this thing that we do”...

< YOHAIG home