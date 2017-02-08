VIDEO: Chigul – 1 Kweshun (Prod. by. Cobhams)

Comedienne, Chioma “Chigul” Omeruah, releases her new single and music video for “1 Kweshun”, a Valentine theme song. After cracking her audience up with her Christmas classic “Sumtin Tangible”, she has released the audio version of “1 Kweshun” which was produced by Cobhams Asuquo.

Chigul is now debuting the music video which was shot by KAT Films, a Suss Productions Company.