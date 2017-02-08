VIDEO: Chigul – 1 Kweshun (Prod. by. Cobhams)

Posted February 8, 2017 1:35 pm by Comments

VIDEO: Chigul – 1 Kweshun (Prod. by. Cobhams)
VIDEO: Chigul - 1 Kweshun (Prod. by. Cobhams)

VIDEO: Chigul – 1 Kweshun (Prod. by. Cobhams)

ComedienneChioma “Chigul” Omeruah, releases her new single and music video for “1 Kweshun”, a Valentine theme song. After cracking her audience up with her Christmas classic “Sumtin Tangible”, she has released the audio version of “1 Kweshun which was produced by Cobhams Asuquo

Chigul is now debuting the music video which was shot by KAT Films, a Suss Productions Company.

Subscribe to notjustok TV

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

The post VIDEO: Chigul – 1 Kweshun (Prod. by. Cobhams) appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. VIDEO: Chigul – “1 Kweshun” Comedienne, Chioma “Chigul” Omeruah, releases her new single and music video for “1 Kweshun”, a Valentine theme song. After cracking...
  2. I make music that is relevant—Cobhams Asuquo He is one of Nigeria’s best producer who has sown into many top entertainers life by adding production values to...
  3. Immaculate – “SugarLala” (Prod by Cobhams Asuquo) Vocal powerhouse Immaculate finally releases her Cobhmas Asuquo produced number “SugarLala”; which won the hearts of many during her time...
  4. There are 3 New Songs on the Countdown Today! Listen to Episode 31 of “The Top 12 Countdown with Cobhams Asuquo” It’s time for another episode of producer Cobhams Asuquo‘s music podcast! This week we have 3 brand spanking new songs...
  5. Tjan – “Meji” ft. Ycee (Prod. by Cobhams) TJan is back with this new record titled “Meji” which features Tiny Entertainment’s YCee. This is quite a thrilling one as produced...
  6. The Top 12 Countdown With Cobhams Asuquo – Ep 19 The Top 12 Countdown With Cobhams Asuquo – Ep 19 Top Music producer Cobhams Asuquo started a top 12 countdown...
  7. The Top 12 Countdown With Cobhams Asuquo – Ep 27 The Top 12 Countdown With Cobhams Asuquo – Ep 27 It’s this week’s episode of the Countdown of Life! And...
  8. The Top 12 Countdown With Cobhams Asuquo – Ep 22 The Top 12 Countdown With Cobhams Asuquo – Ep 22 Your weekly update on what’s great in Nigerian music is...
  9. The Top 12 Countdown With Cobhams Asuquo – Ep 23 The Top 12 Countdown With Cobhams Asuquo – Ep 23 This week’s countdown is here to take you for a...
  10. The Top 12 Countdown With Cobhams Asuquo – The Retro The Top 12 Countdown With Cobhams Asuquo – The Retro Usually we don’t do this but uh… we thought you...

< YOHAIG home