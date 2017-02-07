VIDEO: Demmie Vee – Love Me Tender + Sorry Sorry

HND Records’ foremost artiste – Demmie Vee AKA “The Kalakuta Pikin” who has long admired and strongly supported 2baba, was inspired by the supposed campaign protest against the ongoing recession by writing, recording and releasing “Sorry Sorry”; a track expressing the average Nigerian’s pain brought about by the struggle and hardship he faces daily.

The song is percussion heavy with a deeper, intermittent single drum that speaks of impending doom, if the current economic situation is not prioritized and handled immediately.

“Sorry Sorry” reminds listeners of Femi Kuti’s single of the same name and even samples the beginning of the chorus, but in a heavy, melancholic, slow tempo and “town crier” way. “Sorry Sorry” will be released as a free single; with the hopes that EVERY ONE will be able to download and appreciate the need for immediate action.

However, Nigerians have always been known to make the best of any situation and push on, striving to make it past every difficulty. In this light, the former hustler turned hit maker has also released “Love me tender” just in time for Valentine’s day later this month.

The mid tempo love song, is a fusion of Dance hall, Afro pop, Fuji and pays homage to the 90’s music scene in Lagos. Demmi Vee expresses his infatuation about a natural beauty he would love to make his wife; asking if she would love him tender.

“Love me tender” is sung almost completely in Yoruba and is released under HND Records. Song was produced by DJ Coublon and directed by Mazi CI. Jizzle.