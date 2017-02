Mofaya Entertainment presents “Love at first sight” by Dhani El. The first official single since signed to Mofaya Entertainment. Produced/Mixed/Mastered by Exzelonthebeat and directed by Moses Visuals. A song just right for the season for love.

