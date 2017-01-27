VIDEO: Dotman ft. Davido – Escobar

With ‘Akube‘ still owning the airwaves, U&I Music is yet again proud to present Escobar by the kid with the name on everyone’s lips, Dotman. He features arguably Africa’s number one music export and CEO of DMW, Davido.

With the music production credits going to Fresh and Simba Tagz and the video directed by Mex, Dotman unveils ‘Escobar‘ as his first single of 2017 as he gets ready to take over this year with the promise of belting out unbelievable hits in the coming months.

Listen, download and enjoy Escobar.

To connect with Dotman, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @dotmanofficial.