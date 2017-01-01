VIDEO: EmmCee RNB ft. Minjin x Pepenazi – Jaburata

Happy Birthday EmmCee RNB!!! (January 1st)

DreamAlive Innovative Entertainment is here with the Video to Jaburata

After releasing the Audio few weeks back, One of Nigeria Popular OAP, Blogger, Prospective Writer and PR Consultant “EmmCee RNB” The WorldOBoBay OAP whose Birthday is Today January 1st have decided to serve us with the visual to his Song “JABURATA” Featuring Minjin and Ecleftic Entertainment artiste, Pepenazi, The Video was shot at a location in lagos and was directed by Fast rising Director Chris For @Q_Xtra Cr8TVTi”

Cameo appearance by Samcole, Sheun natural, Youngface &C.cole

The WorldOBoBay OAP EmmCee RNB have also promised to drop more songs this year and also will be a making major announcement soon…

Jaburata talks about the unlimited blessings of God on our every day lives and how people taught we could not make it. But by the God grace we did make it and still making it..

Follow #WorldOBoBayOAP on Social media

Instagram & Twitter: @EmmCeeRNB

Snapchat: EmmCeeRNB

Facebook Page: EmmCee RNB

YouTube channel: EmmCee RNB

Watch, Download & Enjoy.. Once again.. Happy Birthday.