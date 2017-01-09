VIDEO: Flow – Haba!

Hiphop/Afrobeats artiste FLOW starts off the year strong with visuals to his buzzing single ‘Haba’. The high energy video was shot in the UK and features Flow delivering his traditional blend of rap and afrobeats in his unique, signature flow.

Also find below LINK to the Haba! E.P with 4 songs including his previous single ‘Loving about you’ Featuring Yemi Alade.

Artiste: Flow

Label: LFP

Producer: Echo

Video Director: Shayo Three

Enjoy!