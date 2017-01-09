VIDEO: Flow – Haba!

Posted January 9, 2017 4:36 am by Comments

VIDEO: Flow – Haba!
VIDEO: Flow – Haba!

VIDEO: Flow – Haba!

Hiphop/Afrobeats artiste FLOW starts off the year strong with visuals to his buzzing single ‘Haba’. The high energy video was shot in the UK and features Flow delivering his traditional blend of rap and afrobeats in his unique, signature flow.

Also find below LINK to the Haba! E.P with 4 songs including his previous single ‘Loving about you’ Featuring Yemi Alade.

Artiste: Flow
Label: LFP
Producer: Echo
Video Director: Shayo Three

Enjoy!

Subscribe to notjustok TV

The post VIDEO: Flow – Haba! appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. VIDEO: Kat DeLuna – Over You ft. Yemi Alade VIDEO: Kat DeLuna – Over You ft. Yemi Alade Yemi Alade takes the spotlight at the moment as she bagged...
  2. VIDEO: Davido & Antibalas | Okayafrica’s “Afrobeat x Afrobeats” at Lincoln Center Out of Doors VIDEO: Davido & Antibalas | Okayafrica’s “Afrobeat x Afrobeats” at Lincoln Center Out of Doors Davido and Antibalas take over...
  3. VIDEO: Da L.E.S – Up To Something Ever consistent South African Hip-Hop artiste and superstar – Da L.E.S liberates a new single entitled “Up To Something” accompanied...
  4. VIDEO: Kproxzy – Oluwa ft. Skales VIDEO: Kproxzy – Oluwa ft. Skales After releasing the audio to the hit single ‘Oluwa’ by Kproxzy featuring Skales. The...
  5. VIDEO: Bisa Kdei – JWE VIDEO: Bisa Kdei – JWE Ghana’s Highlife Artiste of the year; Bisa Kdei drops the visuals to his latest single...
  6. VIDEO: Henrisoul – Onyeoma ft. Nimix VIDEO: Henrisoul – Onyeoma ft. Nimix Henrisoul drops a creatively directed viral video for his hit single – Onyeoma featuring...
  7. VIDEO: Yemi Alade – “Tumbum” Yemi Alade who is praised for her energetic live performances, electric stage presence and strong vocals releases releases the video...
  8. VIDEO: Omoh Smith – Love You VIDEO: Omoh Smith – Love You Fast Rising Dubai Based Nigerian Artiste OMOH SMITH,Signed to BTB Entertainment is here with...
  9. VIDEO: Yemi Alade – Want You (Teaser) VIDEO: Yemi Alade – Want You (Teaser) Effyzzie Music super-star act – Yemi Alade, teases us with a video clip...
  10. VIDEO: Victizzle ft. Eugy – I Dey Fine VIDEO: Victizzle ft. Eugy – I Dey Fine MOBO Award-winning artist and producer Victizzle – real name Victor Akata –...

< YOHAIG home