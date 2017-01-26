VIDEO: Funbi – Hallelujah

Here is the official music video for Funbi’s critically acclaimed debut single “Hallelujah” .

“Nigerian emerging Afro-funk artist Funbi releases the much-awaited video to his debut single Hallelujah.

Directed by King Davies, the video places Funbi at a site of deep sanctity – the Olumirin Waterfall at Erin Ijesha in Osun State, Nigeria – that mirrors an inner peace exuding from the singer, further reflected in the mystification and spirituality of the natural wonders that is Erin Ijesha.

Funbi is an artist fast etching a name for himself in the Nigerian music scene. From collaborations with M.I as far back as 2012, to the chorus on ‘Adore Her’, one of the fan favorites from the Collective EP, he’s been steadily building a fan base for his vocal prowess and versatility.

Styled by Kelechi Odu with Photography by Manny Jefferson, the visuals highlight the immense beauty to be found in the heart of Nigeria.

Enjoy Hallelujah”