VIDEO: Gee Momo ft. Sound Sultan – Finest Girl (Remix)

Posted January 26, 2017

Official remix of his first single ‘The finest girl’. ‘Gee Momo ft Sound Sultan Finest Girl remix’. This song has come from the plantation of music creation to make it to your screens. Gee Momo decided to go back to his homeland Nigeria to collaborate a ‘Clean’ but real vision for a remix featuring ‘Sound Sultan’ the Legend in Nigeria. The video was shot October 2016 by UJ Pro in Nigeria.

