VIDEO: Humblesmith – Attracta

Posted February 6, 2017 10:35 am by Comments

Humblesmith is on a hot streak with the releases. He dishes out the visuals to his latest single “Attracta” directed by Clarence Peters.

“N-Tyze Entertainment superstar Humblesmith who has kicked off 2017 with some unstoppable vibes and drives releases the video to his newly dropped song entitled ATTRACTA. The video to this lovely song with unique Afro-Highlife element delivered in Humblesmith’s usual astounding vocals was directed by Clarence Peters.

Costumes, Location, Scripts & attitudes in this Video is nothing but superb, enjoy this adorable piece from the stable of N-Tyze Entertainment”

Enjoy!

