VIDEO: J.hansome ft. Hameed – Gypsy Girl

S-based Nigerian artiste, Jide who is known has J. Hansome has come out boldly to say 2017 will be a remarkable and an unforgettable one to all lovers of his music and his fans should expect more materials from new singles to visuals. The US based artiste was last seen and heard in the music scene after the official release of “who can blame her & GOTW” music video. In the mean time enjoy this music video shot and directed by smproductions title “Gypsy Girl”.