VIDEO: Jazz-V – Sisi Eko

Posted April 22, 2017

After the release of his first official single titled Dansa which is still getting good airplay on both radio and Tv stations across the country.

Jazz V is here with another melodious tune titled Sisi Eko which the visuals was directed by Director Q.

Jazz V Is definitely one of the artiste to look out for in 2017 as he got a lot cooked up for his fans.

