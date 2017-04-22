VIDEO: Jazz-V – Sisi Eko
After the release of his first official single titled Dansa which is still getting good airplay on both radio and Tv stations across the country.
Jazz V is here with another melodious tune titled Sisi Eko which the visuals was directed by Director Q.
Jazz V Is definitely one of the artiste to look out for in 2017 as he got a lot cooked up for his fans.
