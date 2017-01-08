VIDEO: Jeremiah Gyang ft. Ladi Gyang – Arise Plateau
Amazing masterpiece from highly talented artist and producer Jeremiah Gyang and Ladi Gyang. Listen up!
Popular Nigerian R&B and Soul Music sensation Jeremiah Gyang dishes out a fresh awakening video single entitled “ARISE PLATEAU!”, a video depicting the everyday life on the Plateau, and offering solutions within the lyrics of the song featuring his beautiful wife, Ladi Gyang.
