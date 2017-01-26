VIDEO: Jose Chameleone – Sweet Banana

VIDEO: Jose Chameleone – Sweet Banana

VIDEO: Jose Chameleone – Sweet Banana

Legendary Ugandan singer, Jose Chameleone has finally released the video of his hit song, “Sweet Banana”, whose audio hit the airwaves in December 2016.

This video release comes at a time when the Leone Island singer is preparing for his 2017 concert dubbed “Hit After Hit Concert”, which will be held at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Friday, May 19, 2017.

Chameleone’s “Sweet Banana”, which was produced by popular Ugandan audio music producer, Producer Kays, has become a huge club banger, receiving massive airplay on radio stations as well as night clubs and bars.

Its video was directed by Jim Resley.

