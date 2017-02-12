VIDEO: Kelvin King Ft. Ice Prince & Da’L.E.S. – Balling Is A Must

Posted February 12, 2017

Since dropping his first single titled “shame on you” last year, Sititup Entertainment artiste, Kelvin King is back in 2017 with another hit single “Balling Is A Must.

The single features super cool cats’ boss Ice Prince and Da’Les from south Africa.

The song was produced by Chris strings and the visuals was shot in S.A and directed by Dj malonda, enjoy!

