VIDEO: Kida Kudz and UNG Presents: OGK The Documentary ft. Olamide

Posted February 11, 2017 4:35 pm by Comments

VIDEO: Kida Kudz and UNG Presents: OGK The Documentary ft. Olamide
VIDEO: Kida Kudz and UNG Presents: OGK The Documentary ft. Olamide

VIDEO: Kida Kudz and UNG Presents: OGK The Documentary ft. Olamide

The Nigerian UK based artist “Kida kudz” recently sold out his first headline show in london,uk.OGK the documentary was film through out the whole journey.The documentary is showing how the show was put together featuring many artist like Kojo funds, Abra cadabra, Naira marley and Ekeno. During the show a special surprise guest Olamide from Nigeria came to support his industry brother and also performed his hit singles on stage with him. 

Kida kudz and friends was a total shutdown bringing afro beats and grime under the same roof.

Subscribe to notjustok TV

The post VIDEO: Kida Kudz and UNG Presents: OGK The Documentary ft. Olamide appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. All You Need to know about Olamide! Watch DZRPT TV’s Documentary of his Life and Humble Beginnings in Bariga If you are an Olamide fan then get in here! DZRPT presents an expose into the humble beginnings of Olamide Adedeji...
  2. VIDEO PREMIERE: Olamide – Owo Blow VIDEO PREMIERE: Olamide – Owo Blow “Multi-talented artiste Olamide, whom become well known for his hit back to back since...
  3. VIDEO: The Road To The Compozers (Short Documentary) VIDEO: The Road To The Compozers (Short Documentary) The Road to The Compozers is short 30 min documentary showing the...
  4. Imagine Olamide featuring on your song + a FREE Music Video! Enter Olamide & NotJustOk’s #WhoYouEpp Competition TODAY Nigeria’s hottest act, Olamide, joins forces with music website, notjustOk.com, to give back to society by helping upcoming artistes through...
  5. Video of UNILAG Students stealing from Olamide & Dammy Krane on Stage Goes Viral The video by Goldmyne TV has been online for 3 months but has just gone viral! It shows Olamide performing...
  6. notjustOk Presents: Big N Bangin’ with DJ Big N (Ep. 1) | Top 10 Video Countdown notjustOk Presents: Big N Bangin’ with DJ Big N (Ep. 1) | Top 10 Video Countdown notjustOk.com is proud to...
  7. Olamide produces sublime stage show at #OLIC2 Olamide’s stage appearance was expected to be massive. No other Nigerian artist has come close to releasing the number of...
  8. VIDEO: YBNL – Lies People Tell ft. Maupheen, Olamide & Delis VIDEO: YBNL – Lies People Tell ft. Maupheen, Olamide & Delis Who lie don epp?? Winners of the #WhoYouEpp challenge,...
  9. VIDEO: Skiibii ft. Olamide – AH Skiibii (Remix) Five Star Music artiste –Skiibii self titled buzz single – “AH Skiibii” gets a befitting remix. The club-friendly number gets...
  10. VIDEO PREMIERE: Olamide ft Davolee – Pepper Dem Gang VIDEO PREMIERE: Olamide ft Davolee – Pepper Dem Gang Off his “The Glory” album released December last year comes the...

< YOHAIG home