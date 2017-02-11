VIDEO: Kida Kudz and UNG Presents: OGK The Documentary ft. Olamide

The Nigerian UK based artist “Kida kudz” recently sold out his first headline show in london,uk.OGK the documentary was film through out the whole journey.The documentary is showing how the show was put together featuring many artist like Kojo funds, Abra cadabra, Naira marley and Ekeno. During the show a special surprise guest Olamide from Nigeria came to support his industry brother and also performed his hit singles on stage with him.

Kida kudz and friends was a total shutdown bringing afro beats and grime under the same roof.

