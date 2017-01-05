VIDEO: Mars and Barzini – Concert Shutdown In Port Harcourt | Pictures

West Africa’s fast rising rap duo Mars and Barzini added another feather to their cap as they entertained thousands of fans at All Saints, Rumuokurusi, Port Harcourt in their ‘Mars and Barzini Live In Concert’ event? in December?

The concert? held at the All Saints Field in Rumuokirisi?

was attended by children, mothers, fathers and over 2,000 youths from the community. Music for the concert was provided by DJ Pluz and DJ Benny.

The concert was a way of giving back to the city where the foundation of Barzini’s dreams was laid and starting a new story.

Asides from Mars and Barzini, the crowd also got entertained by popular underground acts like DanDizzy, Phizbarz, G-Blaze and many more.

Mars and Barzini rose to prominence after the release of their debut joint single ‘Oluwa Nagode’. The visuals to the single was shot by Mex Films, and the video received major airplay across top television stations. The single boasts of support by many influencers and industry heads. The single was followed up with the release of “10K” which is fast becoming a street anthem.