VIDEO: MC Deekid – Hold Something

MC Deekid Malaysia Number 1 Artiste signed to BJ Wise Entertainment releases a brand new single with aesthetic visuals to his new smash record “Hold Something”, following the huge success of his catchy Panda Freestyle Olorun which premiered here on NotjustOk.

Hold Something is a certified club banger and is sure to do well in most clubs as it is already banging in Malaysia.

Enjoy the Official Video.