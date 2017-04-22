VIDEO: Nessy Bee – Back In The Days + Confam ft. Black Nayaka

Multi-talented Nigerian singer, Nessy Bee returns to the spotlight with brand new singles –‘Back In The Days’ and ‘Confam’. Nessy Bee, real name Bada Ibukun on these singles, delivers his well nurtured lyrics on harmonised beats produced by Dynamikal45 and Chimbalin respectively.

‘Back In The Days’ is a slow and groovy tune that reflected on Nessy Bee’s old lifestyle, it features his BBMG records’ label mates, who joined forces together to make the song produced by Dynamikal45 pleasing to our listening ears. No doubt, the director of ‘Back In The Days’ music video, Oludare captured the theme and reflected on it in old fashioned, yet classy and trendy adroitness to match the lyrics of the song that tells a story of a low class boy who became rich after hard work and series of prayers.

The second song, ‘Confam’, a duet between Nessy Bee and talented Ghanaian singer –Black Nayaka sets out to entertain his female fans in diaspora. ‘Confam’ is a perfect tune armoured with addictive percussion, accompanied the slow and groovy ‘Back In The Days’.

‘Confam’ –a song rendered to celebrate and praise the female gender, Nessy Bee and Black Nayaka unleashed the power of words to serenade their female fans on Chimbalin’s production. ‘Back In The Days’ and ‘Confam’ are songs that will stand the test of time. Listen, watch and FLEX!