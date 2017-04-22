VIDEO: Nessy Bee – Back In The Days + Confam ft. Black Nayaka

Posted April 22, 2017 10:35 pm by Comments

VIDEO: Nessy Bee – Back In The Days + Confam ft. Black Nayaka
VIDEO: Nessy Bee – Back In The Days + Confam ft. Black Nayaka

VIDEO: Nessy Bee – Back In The Days + Confam ft. Black Nayaka

Multi-talented Nigerian singer, Nessy Bee returns to the spotlight with brand new singles –‘Back In The Days’ and ‘Confam’. Nessy Bee, real name Bada Ibukun on these singles, delivers his well nurtured lyrics on harmonised beats produced by Dynamikal45 and Chimbalin respectively.

‘Back In The Days’ is a slow and groovy tune that reflected on Nessy Bee’s old lifestyle, it features his BBMG records’ label mates, who joined forces together to make the song produced by Dynamikal45 pleasing to our listening ears. No doubt, the director of ‘Back In The Days’ music video, Oludare captured the theme and reflected on it in old fashioned, yet classy and trendy adroitness to match the lyrics of the song that tells a story of a low class boy who became rich after hard work and series of prayers.

The second song, ‘Confam’, a duet between Nessy Bee and talented Ghanaian singer –Black Nayaka sets out to entertain his female fans in diaspora. ‘Confam’ is a perfect tune armoured with addictive percussion, accompanied the slow and groovy ‘Back In The Days’.

‘Confam’ –a song rendered to celebrate and praise the female gender, Nessy Bee and Black Nayaka unleashed the power of words to serenade their female fans on Chimbalin’s production. ‘Back In The Days’ and ‘Confam’ are songs that will stand the test of time. Listen, watch and FLEX!

Back In The Days

Confam

Subscribe to notjustok TV

The post VIDEO: Nessy Bee – Back In The Days + Confam ft. Black Nayaka appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nessy Bee – “KING SH*T Freestyle” (Audio/Viral Video) 2016 has been a vibrant/sure-fire year for the Bharder Boiz Muzik Group recording act by the name, Nessy Bee; having...
  2. VIDEO: Nessy Bee – Fantasy Ft. Orezi Nessy Bee is here with the very anticipated video to Fantasy, song on which he featured Orezi. Shot in a location...
  3. 2 Musical Heavyweights Olamide & Wizkid Team Up on ‘Confam Ni’! Loke loke! Rapper Olamide and Wizkid teamed up for this brand new track, Confam Ni. With these two huge names,...
  4. Fans Slam Singer Simi For Showing Her Panties (Photo, Video) Popular ‘Tiff’ singer, Simi has been getting bashed over a video of her playing a tune on a piano. Fans...
  5. P’Square’s ‘Bank Alert’ Video Gets Over A Million Youtube Views In 5 Days Psquare achieves major feat by gathering over a million Youtube views in five days for their latest single ‘Bank alert’....
  6. Ghana meets Naija in D-Black & Sean Tizzle’s Video for “Say Yes” Top Ghanaian rapper D-Black features Sean Tizzle on “Say Yes” off his upcoming third album – Lightwork to be released...
  7. VIDEO: Black Reverendz – “Ayangba Girls Dangerous” (Remix) ft. Lil Kesh Click here to view the embedded video. Black Reverendz – “Ayangba Girls Dangerous” (Remix) ft. Lil Kesh Black Reverendz aka...
  8. Stella Damasus’s New Music Video ‘Jaa Gi Nma’ is Here | Watch Actress and singer Stella Damasus is out with a new video for her song titled ‘Jaa Gi Nma’. The song...
  9. Are You Ready for Rihanna’s BBHMM Video? Watch the Trailer! Rihanna’s song ‘B* Better Have My Money’ has been her biggest hit song in recent times and now the Bajan...
  10. VIDEO: Jayson – “Baby O” Black Carpet Records Presents the visuals to the recently released song by Jayson popularly known as  (Jeremiah Johnson Olabisi) The...

< YOHAIG home