VIDEO: Philkeyz – Afro-Fusion Session | S01E00
This is the trailer to the first episode of the Afro-fusion studio session series by ace Nigerian Record producer Philkeyz.
The series will be showing the fun studio session with the ace Nigerian Record Producer Philkeyz who has also partnered with platinum vibez music.
Philkeyz promise to bring his fans and African music lovers worldwide more interesting episodes and how their Favorite African music are being created.
Watch this space…
Subscribe to notjustok TV
Save
Save
The post VIDEO: Philkeyz – Afro-Fusion Session | S01E00 appeared first on notjustOk.
What do you think?