What a way to start the new year by Patoranking. The reggae/dancehall act releases the visuals to the title track of his debut album “God Over Everything”

Patoranking took us straight to church with this one. The visuals was directed by the well-versed Sesan.

Enjoy!

Subscribe to notjustok TV

The post VIDEO PREMIERE: Patoranking – God Over Everything appeared first on notjustOk.