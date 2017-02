Kelvin chinonso udeh aka Skool boi, after thrilling his fans alongside mayokhun of dmw, in a combo titled Gbemi,comes up with another exciting thriller titled Lucky…. Here he features D.a this is the audio for lucky, while the video was directed by Stanz visuals.

watch, download, Enjoy and share your views

