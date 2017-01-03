VIDEO: Smartbeatz – One Life ft. Dare Sweet X Jkells X Kingsley Rymz X Rkayy

Posted January 3, 2017

“Ace UK based producer Smartbeatz premaire the official video to his most anticipated single “One Life”.

Prior to the release of the song, the snippet of the sound track has already started gaining waves and attention from music lovers around the world, since the first time London’s popular dancer Sheri Silver posted a video about how she is enjoying her stay in Antigua, with the caption “I love my life”. She posted a video of herself dancing and vibing to the snippet beside a pool, the video went viral people shared it for various reasons, I also googled it.

Born Michael Ajibade, but he is well known by his production name Smartbeatz. Smartbeatz realised his love for music at the age of nine, as a young teenager, he learnt how to play the drums which he played regularly with his Church Sunday Band. He also studied Music as a degree. Whilst studying at the University, Smartbeatz learned a lot about music theory, he gained abundant knowledge about various Digital and Analogue equipment, he learnt song writing and he acquired a high level of knowledge about music production. In 2015, he graduated from the University of Hertfordshire with a degree in Song writing and Music Composition(BSc).

From 2015 to this year, Smartbeatz has worked on multiple singles with various artists. These include Dare Sweet’s “T.I.N.A”, HipoChris’s “Aside”, DB’s “Girl Like You”, Sashique ”Say they Lie”, Sowa “Alkayida (Call the Police)”, Jkells “My Personal Person” and most recently he dropped “O.M.O (On My Own)”.

He is gracing us once again with a new vibe. Here is the brand new and official video to “One Life” performed by Smartbeatz featuring Jkells, Kingsley Rymz, Rkayy and Dare Sweet a.k.a Jabo master. The song featured both Canada based, Sweden and UK based artists, with a blend of African Afropop flavour. Song was produced by Smartbeatz, the video was shot in the city of London by Doyin Ajakaye, directed by Simplicity studios.

This is just a taste of what SmartBeatz has for us this year. Expect more bangers has he will be releasing his EP “Qualified” very soon.

