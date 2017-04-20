VIDEO: Solidstar ft. 2Baba – Nwa Baby

“Achievas Entertainment’s frontman and Reggae-dancehall superstar – Solidstar has released the visuals to his 2016 smash hit ‘Nwa Baby’ featuring venerated afro-pop legend 2face Idibia (a.k.a 2Baba).

Directed by popular music video director Adasa Cookey, the video shows both singers looking stylish and elegant in fancy suits, jackets and blazers – as well as a number of gracious looking ladies flaunting their beauty in the love song. Plugged by Gusto Entertainment.

Countdown to the release of the video had been actively on-going on social media; with hundreds of Solidstar fans describing their excitement for the video’s release.

‘Nwa Baby’ is the second track off Solidstar’s critically-acclaimed third studio album ‘WEED’ which quickly became a fan favourite since its initial release.

The song marks the second collaborative effort between Solidstar and 2face since the 2009 hit ‘One In A Million’ which topped charts for several consecutive months. Behind the scene photos from ‘Nwa Baby’ video had been published prior to the video’s official release; further sparking anticipation among fans online

‘Nwa Baby’ is also the official soundtrack of comedian AY’s upcoming comedy drama ’10 Days in Sun City’. Follow @OfficialSolidstar on Instagram and @SolidstarIsoko on Twitter.”