VIDEO: Solidstar ft. 2Baba – Nwa Baby

Posted April 20, 2017 1:35 pm by Comments

VIDEO: Solidstar ft. 2Baba – Nwa Baby

“Achievas Entertainment’s frontman and Reggae-dancehall superstar – Solidstar has released the visuals to his 2016 smash hit ‘Nwa Baby’ featuring venerated afro-pop legend 2face Idibia (a.k.a 2Baba).

Directed by popular music video director Adasa Cookey, the video shows both singers looking stylish and elegant in fancy suits, jackets and blazers – as well as a number of gracious looking ladies flaunting their beauty in the love song. Plugged by Gusto Entertainment.

Countdown to the release of the video had been actively on-going on social media; with hundreds of Solidstar fans describing their excitement for the video’s release.

‘Nwa Baby’ is the second track off Solidstar’s critically-acclaimed third studio album ‘WEED’ which quickly became a fan favourite since its initial release.

The song marks the second collaborative effort between Solidstar and 2face since the 2009 hit ‘One In A Million’ which topped charts for several consecutive months. Behind the scene photos from ‘Nwa Baby’ video had been published prior to the video’s official release; further sparking anticipation among fans online

‘Nwa Baby’ is also the official soundtrack of comedian AY’s upcoming comedy drama ’10 Days in Sun City’. Follow @OfficialSolidstar on Instagram and @SolidstarIsoko on Twitter.”

Peep below!

Subscribe to notjustok TV

The post VIDEO: Solidstar ft. 2Baba – Nwa Baby appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. BTS PHOTOS: Solidstar – Nwa Baby f. 2baba Hot on the heels of his critically acclaimed W.E.E.D album, Achievas Entertainment superstar – Solidstar is set to drop the...
  2. Cute! SolidStar & Tiwa Savage Play Lovers in ‘Baby Jollof’ Video “You too sweet like Jollof oh…” Tiwa Savage sings in Igbo in the SolidStar tune, Baby Jollof. They’re cute as...
  3. VIDEO: Tony P ft. Solidstar x DJ Altims – Marry You VIDEO: Tony P ft. Solidstar x DJ Altims – Marry You Tony Uche aka Tony P was born on 4Th...
  4. VIDEO: Bracket – Agogo ft. Solidstar VIDEO: Bracket – Agogo ft. Solidstar Bracket releases the visuals to their recently released single titled “Agogo” featuring Solidstar. Enjoy and...
  5. VIDEO: Tommy Picy ft. Solidstar – Pretty Girls VIDEO: Tommy Picy ft. Solidstar – Pretty Girls Tommy Picy is back with the Avalon Directed video to Pretty Girls,...
  6. Mi2 – Letter To 2Baba (prod. Mi2) Mi2 – Letter To 2Baba (prod. Mi2) After releasing d video of his latest single titled IYAWO MI, which is...
  7. It’s Here! Watch DJ Spinall’s New Video ‘Money’ feat. 2Baba & Wande Coal After teasing us with BTS photos a couple of days ago, DJ Spinall is out with the visuals of his...
  8. VIDEO: 2Baba – African Queen (Remix) | Starring RMD, Annie Idibia Adesua Etomi, AY VIDEO: 2Baba – African Queen (Remix) | Starring RMD, Annie Idibia Adesua Etomi, AY The Legendary 2Baba never gets it...
  9. Nigerian Musician, Solidstar Declares Love For His UK-Based Baby Mama (Photos) Solidstar is one proud dad gushing about love! The singer who welcomed a baby with his British girlfriend is obviously...
  10. VIDEO: Tommy Picy – “Pretty Girls ft. Solidstar Tommy Picy is back with the Avalon directed video to “Pretty Girls“ featuring Solidstar, and produced by Bbanks. The video...

< YOHAIG home