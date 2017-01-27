VIDEO: Tuice – Marry Me

2BC GANG ENTERTAINMENT brings to you Frank Mudiaga Eguvere who is well known as TUICE, he has drop some couple of hit songs online in the past few months with the likes of hit producers, Like @Dreybeatz and @killertunes.

Tuice is kicking on 2017 with this lovely tune title Marry me, This song is entitle for everyone who is getting married and for those lover around the globe.. Expect More Audio & Video from this dude this 2017…

Song was Prod By Flamezbeats And Mixed & Master by Chiefmix , Video was Directed by TG OMORI

Follow on Instagram @call_me_tuice

Follow on Twitter @tuicezea

