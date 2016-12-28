VIDEO: Wizkid Reveals DJ Stamborella’s Massive Role In His Early Ojuelegba Days

The highly elusive Wizkid aka Daddy Yo! made a rare revelation backstage @ Rhythm Unplugged 2016 as he highlighted his humble beginnings, and how he started off at DJ Stramborella‘s house in Ojuelegba.

For those who don’t remember DJ Stramborella, the catch-phrase “Efrebor, Efrebor, you go wound o!” should do the trick.

Daddy yo. tell em. It haf tayed. Day 0 nigga. Backstage Rhythm unplugged 2016 @wizkidayo @deejayoshe @dc_melvis @pweidmm3 @harrybrimstone @judeengees @rudeboypsquare @peterpsquare @ugoseke @cherishnenye1 @deejayskeelo1 @victoredem @2020charles

A video posted by dj stramborella (@djstramborella) on

