VIDEO: Wizkid Reveals DJ Stamborella’s Massive Role In His Early Ojuelegba Days

The highly elusive Wizkid aka Daddy Yo! made a rare revelation backstage @ Rhythm Unplugged 2016 as he highlighted his humble beginnings, and how he started off at DJ Stramborella‘s house in Ojuelegba.

For those who don’t remember DJ Stramborella, the catch-phrase “Efrebor, Efrebor, you go wound o!” should do the trick.

Daddy yo. tell em. It haf tayed. Day 0 nigga. Backstage Rhythm unplugged 2016 A video posted by dj stramborella (@djstramborella) on Dec 23, 2016 at 8:22pm PST

