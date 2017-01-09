VIDEO: Yemi Alade – Sugar n Spice

Posted January 9, 2017 10:35 am by Comments

VIDEO: Yemi Alade – Sugar n Spice
VIDEO: Yemi Alade - Sugar N Spice

VIDEO: Yemi Alade – Sugar N Spice

Effyzzie Music‘s diva Yemi Alade, kicks off 2017 by serving “Sugar n Spice”; the seventh single off her acclaimed sophomore album “Mama Africa: The Diary of an African Woman”.

The GospelOnDeBeatz produced mid-tempo reggae and R&B fusion, follows-up Miss Alade’s high-octane Selebobo produced “Tumbum” which has amassed over 3 million views on YouTube in less than 2 months. The award-winning performer will release more visuals from “Mama Africa” album, in 2017 and the sugary romantic cut housed on the deluxe edition of the LP leads the pack.

Watch the Ovié Étseyatsé directed music video; as Mama Africa showcases a different side of her artistry, reaffirming the fact that she is arguably Africa’s most versatile and talented act.

 

Subscribe to notjustok TV

The post VIDEO: Yemi Alade – Sugar n Spice appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. It’s Almost Here! See Behind the Scenes Photos of Yemi Alade’s Next Music Video “Sugar” Yemi Alade is hard at work churning out videos for some of the songs off her “King of Queens” debut...
  2. Yemi Alade’s “Sugar” is Here! Watch the Video on BN Yemi Alade displays her dancing prowess in the video for her new single “Sugar“. The music video was directed by...
  3. Yemi Alade in sugar Johnny Crooner and 2015 MTV Europe Music, Best African Act’, Yemi Alade has revealed behind the scene photos from her...
  4. Yemi Alade’s Cover Art for “Mama Africa” Deluxe Album is FIERCE! Yemi Alade is one hard working woman! Just when we thought she was going to take a break after the...
  5. African Diva! First Look at Yemi Alade’s Album Art for “Mama Africa” Yemi Alade is almost ready to release her sophomore album “Mama Africa” and she has shared the album art. The...
  6. VIDEO: Yemi Alade x Sauti Sol – “Africa (Studio Session)” Fans of Yemi Alade‘s smash hit “Africa” which features Kenyan super boy-band Sauti Sol are in for a treat. Why?...
  7. VIDEO: Yemi Alade – “Tumbum” Yemi Alade who is praised for her energetic live performances, electric stage presence and strong vocals releases releases the video...
  8. BN TV: Watch Yemi Alade talk about being “Mama Africa”, Winning a Grammy one Day & More In this video, Nigerian pop singer Yemi Alade speaks on her new album, breaking new grounds in the African entertainment...
  9. Must Watch! Yemi Alade, Iyanya, Tecno, Olamide & Selebobo in “Mama Oyoyo” Music Video After the successful release of the Hit Single ‘Mama Oyoyo‘,a song Comedian AY Makun‘s Premium Music brought together 5 of...
  10. Yemi Alade Features Trey Songz In New Song (Photos, Video) Nigerian singer Yemi Alade is going places. In this new video shot by Coke Studio Africa,T rey Songz collaborated with...

< YOHAIG home