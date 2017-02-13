VIDEO: Yemi Sax – Without You

VIDEO: Yemi Sax – Without You

“Renowned Nigerian international saxophonist, the genius multi instrumentalist Yemi Sax popularly known for sax remixes of local and international tunes has just made a noteworthy return with a vey classic and masterpiece sound “Without You” supported with a crisp video directed by Steve Gyamfi.

This is one of the original contents coming from the Nigeria’s Sax king and the acclaimed Africa’s Sax oracle this year. The song, Without You is a classic masterpiece and a make up love song inspired by real life event.

The video featured and stars his delectable wife, Sholatayo of M Gold fashion as the lead character.”

 

