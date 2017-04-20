VIDEO: Yinno-C – Baba God

“Yinno-C releases the crisp, entertaining visuals to his critically acclaimed conscious single – Baba God, which was produced by Ace producer, Chordratic Beats.

These visuals creatively capture the life of a new African immigrant in the Western world who is lost in his new environment. With a little splash of comedy, it also showcases the power of openness to different people and different cultures.

Be sure to watch, enjoy and leave your comments.”