VIDEO: Yinno-C – Baba God
“Yinno-C releases the crisp, entertaining visuals to his critically acclaimed conscious single – Baba God, which was produced by Ace producer, Chordratic Beats.
These visuals creatively capture the life of a new African immigrant in the Western world who is lost in his new environment. With a little splash of comedy, it also showcases the power of openness to different people and different cultures.
Be sure to watch, enjoy and leave your comments.”
Peep below!
