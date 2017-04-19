#WCW: 5 Things About Our Woman Crush, Simi, As She Turns Plus 1

Nigerian Singer songwriter, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye popularly known as Simply “Simi” is 29 today, 19th of April and we will be giving you five basic things we believe you should know about her.

Now it would not be right to not know something as basic as what we are about to reveal to you in this post, but it will even be very bad if you are a fan and you don’t gird yourself with these basic info about one of your favorite Nigerian vocalists.

1. Simi started her music career as a gospel singer in 2006 with her debut studio album “Ogaju” but really came into spotlight in 2014 after she released “tiff”.

2. Simi was born is Ojuelegba, so yes, she is certainly a Lere girl with the likes of Wizzyboy who started from the bottom, now see where they are.

3. Do you ever wonder how Simi put things together to look girly for an event and most times these outfits don’t come out as nice as they should have? Well, Simi revealed to us that she was a tomboy, probably still is, so let’s give her a breather when she doesn’t slay as you expect her to, she’s coming up and one day you might not just recognize her on the red carpet.

4. Simi was a member of the choir in her church, so stop wondering why her voice is as sweet as it is.

5. Simi has a super power… yes, she’s a sound engineer who worked on Adekunle Gold’s Gold Album in 2016, now how cool is that?

As she turns a year older, we congratulate her for every single, album and performances she has done and we looks forward to more of those as she grows older and wiser.

For more gist on Simisola a.k.a Simi, read her interview with us on NotJustOk Hype

