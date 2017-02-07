Willie – For Me (prod. KillerTunes)

Williams Elias Charles popularly known as Willie is a Nigerian fast rising Star, a student of Lagos State Polytechnics, signed under Masterpay Music Management Record label, Willie is a young and versatile 21year old boy who has been getting recognition waves and fans all around after he jumped on Sarz Beat Cover. For good music lovers and listeners click and download this new song titled “For Me” produced by Killer Tunes and Mixed by N.O.Jizzy

