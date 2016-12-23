Wizkid, Kiss Daniel, Mr Eazi Win BIG @ The #Headies2016 | Full Winners List

Wizkid, Kiss Daniel, Mr Eazi Win BIG @ The Headies 2016 | Full Winners List

This year’s #Headies2016 was incredible as it has always been. Although some awardees were nowhere to be found to pick up their award, but that didn’t stop the event from been outstandingly entertaining. Lights, glamor, and electrifying performances from the likes of 2Baba, Humblesmith, Seyi Shay, Aramide to veteran performances from Daddy Showkey, Jazzman Olofin & Ayuba.

Peep the list of winners below:

(YEAR IN REVIEW: JULY 2015 – JUNE 2016)

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

A non-voting category for the best single recording by an artiste or group in the year under review.

  1. EMERGENCY – D’BANJ
  2. PRAY FOR ME – DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR
  3. LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI
  4. ORENTE – ADEKUNLE GOLD
  5. SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.

  1. DJ COUBLON – ‘GOOD TIME & RABA’
  2. PHEELS – ‘PICK UP & LAGOS BOYS’ – OLAMIDE
  3. LEGENDURY BEATS – ‘FINAL – BABA NLA’ WIZKID
  4. YOUNG JOHN – ‘MAMA’ – KISS DANIEL
  5. MASTAKRAFT – ‘FADA FADA’, ‘CONNECT’ – PHYNO
  6. OSCAR HERMAN-ACKAH – ‘PRAY FOR ME’ – DAREY

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.

  1. EMERGENCY (D’BANJ) – UNLIMITED LA
  2. MARY (SEYI SHAY) – MEJI ALABI
  3. SOLDIER (FALZ THA BAD GUY) – CLARENCE PETERS
  4. MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W
  5. BAD – TIWA SAVAGE FEAT. WIZKID – SESAN

BEST R&B/POP ALBUM

A category for the best R&B/Pop Album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

  1. NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL
  2. WANTED – WANDE COAL
  3. KLITORIS – BRYMO
  4. NAKED – DAREY
  5. SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY

BEST R&B SINGLE

A category for the best R&B single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).

  1. LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI
  2. MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W
  3. SUPER WOMAN – WANDE COAL
  4. PRAY FOR ME – DAREY
  5. ADUKE – TJAN
  6. SMILE – SHAYDEE

BEST POP SINGLE

A category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group)

  1. MAMA – KISS DANIEL
  2. FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID
  3. PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD
  4. OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO
  5. REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE
  6. EMERGENCY – D’BANJ
  7. FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE
  8. MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR

BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE

A category for the best Reggae/Dancehall single in the year under review (by single individual or group).

  1. NO KISSING’ – PATORANKING FT SARKODIE
  2. BODY HOT – PRAIZ FT. JESSE JAGZ & STONE BWOY
  3. JAGA LOVE – JESSE JAGZ
  4. OLOWO – CYNTHIA MORGAN
  5. PAM PAM – KETCHUP
  6. TIMAYA – I LIKE THE WAY

BEST RAP ALBUM

A Non-Voting Category for the Best Album By A Rap Artiste Or Group In Year Under Review.

  1. EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE
  2. POWERFUL – ILL BLISS
  3. STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ
  4. LIL’ KESH – YAGI

BEST COLLABO

A voting category for the best R&B, Pop or Hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).

  1. SOLDIER – FALZ FEAT. SIMI
  2. REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE
  3. OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO
  4. WAIT – SOLIDSTAR FEAT. TIWA SAVAGE
  5. NO KISSING – PATORANKING FEAT. SARKODIE
  6. MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR

BEST RAP SINGLE

A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap.

  1. EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE
  2. ASAMALEKUN – REMINISCE
  3. JAGABAN – YCEE
  4. CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI – ILL BLISS
  5. AGU JI NDI MEN – A-Q
  6. SHOW YOU SOMETHING – BOOGEY

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE)

A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.

  1. BRYMO – SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING
  2. DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR – PRAY FOR ME
  3. SHAYDEE – SMILE
  4. WANDE COAL – SUPER WOMAN
  5. RIC HASSANI – GENTLEMAN

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.

  1. SIMI – LOVE DON’T CARE
  2. SEYI SHAY – RIGHT NOW
  3. ARAMIDE FEAT. ADEKUNLE GOLD – LOVE ME
  4. OMAWUMI FEAT. ANGELIE KIDJO – PLAY NA PLAY

NEXT RATED

This category is a voting category for the most promising upcoming act in the year under review.

  1. YCEE
  2. TEKNO
  3. MR. EAZI
  4. HUMBLESMITH
  5. ARAMIDE

HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION

A voting category for the best new artiste in the year under review.

  1. KISS DANIEL – NEW ERA
  2. SEYI SHAY – SEYI OR SHAY
  3. LIL’ KESH – YAGI
  4. RUNTOWN – GHETTO UNIVERSITY

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

A non-voting category for the Rap Artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.

  1. ILL BLISS – CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI
  2. REMINSCE – ASALAMALEKU
  3. YCEE – JAGABAN
  4. BOOGEY – SHOW YOU SOMETHING
  5. A-Q – AGU JI NDI MEN’
  6. MODENINE – NO MATTER WHAT

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.

  1. OLAMIDE – WHO YOU EPP
  2. AJEBUTTER FEAT. FALZ – BAD GANG
  3. KOKER – KO LE WERK
  4. YCEE – JAGABAN
  5. SMALL DOKTA – GBERA
  6. 2T BOYS – CUSTOMER DADA NI

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.

  1. PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD
  2. SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO
  3. YOU SUPPOSE KNOW – BEZ
  4. WAIT FOR ME – JOHNNY DRILLE
  5. GENTLEMAN – RIC HASSANI

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in year under review, that meets judges requirements of excellence (Songwriting, production, rendition and promotion) and acceptability (Sales and popularity).

  1. STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ
  2. NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL
  3. WANTED – WANDE COAL
  4. SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Most critically and commercially adjudged artiste in the year under review. Overall most successful artiste for the year under review.

  1. WIZKID
  2. TIWA SAVAGE
  3. FALZ
  4. YEMI ALADE
  5. OLAMIDE

SONG OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.

  1. FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID
  2. OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO
  3. PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD
  4. REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT.
  5. FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE

AFRICAN ARTISTE

A non-Nigerian award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the Nigerian music scene in the year under review.

  1. SAUTI SOL
  2. CASPER NYOVEST
  3. DJ MAPHORISA
  4. STONEBWOY
  5. SARKODIE

