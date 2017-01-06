Wizkid To Release 4 Mixtapes in 2017 | Possible Joint-Tape With Wande Coal

Yesterday, Wizkid teased fans on Social Media with his plans to drop FOUR (4) mixtapes in 2017! The “Daddy Yo” singer plans to release the much anticipated “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape first, amid talk of a possible joint tape with Wande Coal.

With the RCA machine behind Wiz, we can only expect flames, flames, and more flames! Don’t hold your breath on release dates though. We all know how that goes. ?

