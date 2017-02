Few weeks ago, YBNL Nation head-honcho Olamide announced the signing of indigenous rapper – Davolee to his YBNL imprint. He was featured on Olamide’s “The Glory” album.

Davolee makes his official debut with “Festival Bar” where he showcases his lyrical prowess. The video was directed by Moe Musa

