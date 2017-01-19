Ycee Set For UK Tour | See Dates

Tinny Entertainment’s foremost act YCEE heads to UK this month for his first international tour. The five-city tour organized by Genysis Events, will see the artiste visit cities like London, Manchester, Birmingham, Swansea and Luton.

With his new single – Link Up featuring Reekado Banks enjoying massive airplay on radio, the artiste will release his first body of work First Wave in the first quarter of the year.

Tour Schedule is as follows:

Swansea: January 27, 2017

London: January 28, 2017

Luton: February 2, 2017

Birmingham: February 3, 2017

Manchester: February 4, 2017

